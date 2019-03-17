LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The time has come! It's time to fill out your 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.
The tournament lineup was announced during the annual Selection Sunday show Sunday evening.
Louisville earned the No. 7 seed in the East Regional and will face No. 10 seed Minnesota on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. It will be the first NCAA appearance for the cards since 2017. The Cards ended the regular season 20-13 after a loss to North Carolina in the quarter-finals of the ACC Tournament last Thursday.
Kentucky earned a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region and will face No. 15 seed Abilene Christian in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday. The Wildcats lost the No. 2 spot in the South region pairings to Tennessee, who will play No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb.
The first round of the Division One Men's Basketball Championship will play March 21-22. The second round will be played March 23-24. The Sweet Sixteen will be played March 28 and 29. The Elite Eight will play March 30 and 31. The Final Four will play on April 6, with the National Championship on April 8 in Minneapolis.
Louisville will play host to the South Regional on March 28 and 30 at the KFC Yum! Center.
