LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A procession route is planned Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. for LMPD officer Zachary Cottongim, who was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 64 westbound on Saturday.
Louisville Metro Police are encouraging the public to line the route of the procession to Highland Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road near Bowman Field, according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.
The procession begins at the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on La Grange Road. It will go from La Grange Road to North Hurstbourne Parkway at Westport Road before getting on Interstate 264 West to Taylorsville Road. After exiting on Taylorsville Road, the procession ends at Highland Funeral Home.
Cottongim was hit by a vehicle when a driver lost control just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning. He was outside of his police cruiser "conducting an investigation of a vehicle" on I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.
Cottongim, who has been with LMPD since 2014, died at University of Louisville Hospital.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.