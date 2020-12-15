LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has began production on N95-style masks that are washable and reusable.
Mahendra Sunkara and other University of Louisville researchers said they invented the masks to addresses the shortage of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.
While many disposable masks are meant only for a single use, the N95-style mask U of L officials created can be washed and reused several times.
Researchers said the masks could be more effective at filtering out COVID-19 droplets and other airborne viruses.
“Being able to reuse masks and filters effectively can help people protect themselves in everyday settings like grocery stores,” said Sunkara, a U of L chemical engineering professor.
The production facility creating the masks, operated by AdhviQ Technologies LLC, opened on U of L's Belknap campus in November. The facility churns about 50 N95-style masks, plus about 100 non-surgical masks per minute.
The masks, which can be purchased here, come in packs of five and cost between $10 and $20.
Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the community, the company plans to ramp up production, according to a news release.
The company expects to receive FDA certification soon on the masks.
