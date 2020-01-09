FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supporters of a proposed bill that would ban sanctuary cities in Kentucky said it will keep residents safe, but critics argue it will lead to fear and racial profiling.
The bill is designated Senate Bill 1, meaning it's the Republican Senate's top priority, and that has sparked criticism at the Capitol.
Sen. Danny Carroll, the bill's co-sponsor, said the bill is needed, a matter of public safety.
"This bill protects the status quo," he said.
Senate Bill 1 essentially requires local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
"There has always been a longstanding tradition of federal, state and local officers cooperating with each other," Carroll said. "And if we don't do that, the safety of our people is going to be at risk."
But critics claim the bill is just a political stunt.
"They're wanting to focus this election on hot button social issues that the state of Kentucky doesn't deal with that much so they don't have to talk about the real issue, which is the Kentucky budget," said Sen. Morgan McGarvey, the Democratic Senate minority leader.
Gov. Andy Beshear also questions the need for the bill.
"We have no sanctuary cities, and as attorney general, I ensured that and certified it virtually every year so that we would receive federal funds," he said.
But current Attorney General Daniel Cameron is backing the bill.
"Our state and local law enforcement community must be able to use every tool in the toolbox to protect the public," he said.
The sponsors said the bill specifically exempts public schools from having to report undocumented students and families, protects crime victims and prohibits racial profiling.
"To say that we're going to be going out and rounding people up, that's not true at all," said Rep. John Blanton, a Republican. "This bill does none of that."
In a statement, the ACLU said the bill would lead to racial profiling. The bill's sponsors call that "fear mongering."
