LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every day after school, Aunetira Watson walks across the street from Newburg Middle School, to spend a few hours at the Newburg Library.
"I use the library to do homework after school and study," Watson said.
Mayor Craig Greenberg's proposed budget hopes to improve the library experience for students like Watson.
The Mayor's proposed budget would provide Louisville's libraries with an additional million dollars, but there is some disagreement on how the money should be used.
The library wants to take more than $200,000 to make at least two significant changes, but employees feel there are better ways to use this money.
Louisville's Free Public Libraries wants to add a library manager at the Newburg location and expand programming for teens at all libraries to better serve its communities.
“We have historically not provided a high level of programming to keep them engaged in those two to three hours they’re at the library," Lee Burchfield, Director of the Louisville Free Public Library, said.
Burchfield said outside organizations will provide extra programming. While employees welcome the additions, they would prefer to see better efforts towards expanding employment.
"Programs do not just materialize, right with money. They also require staff time," Nick Conder said. "If you're not adding people to help run those programs, and make them bigger and better and more enumerative, then it really raises the question of, is that going to actually provide services that don't exist?"
Conder is part of the union that represents Louisville's Library employees, AFSCME Local 3425. He said the union would rather see the budget staff more employees and increase pay.
"Even if all of our positions were filled, we would probably not have the amount of staff that we need to provide the level of services that we all want to provide," Conder said.
Conder said the problem will only compound when construction finishes on three libraries under renovation in the Parkland, Portland, and Fern Creek Neighborhoods.
While money from this budget is allocated for construction costs, the Library director said they're still $8 million short for the three projects.
"The Library Foundation which is a private 501(c)(3), the Library Foundation is committed to helping us close that gap and raise the rest of the money," Burchfield said.
Union employees are also concerned over safety, recently brought concerns of assault and harassment forward to Louisville leaders.
In a statement, AFSCME Local 3425 said workers have been victims of "threats, mistreatment by supervisors, vehicle vandalism, stalking, physical assault, sexual assault, and tense situations involving fights and brandishing weapons."
Burchfield said they are working with a contracted security company to improve safety and working to place security cameras in more libraries.
However, Conder feels more adequate staffing, and the chance to build better relationships could improve concerns over safety.
Despite disagreement, both Conder and Burchfield share the vision to improve the library experience.
