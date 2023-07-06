SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New rules proposed in Shepherdsville would fine homeless people for where they camp.
The new ordinance is causing a big debate over how to help those in need. If passed, the new ordinance would make staying over night in an abandoned building illegal in Shepherdsville.
City officials who back the plan said they're trying to help those in need but those on the other side said this ordinance is doing more harm than good.
Under a proposed city ordinance, it would be illegal to camp anywhere in Shepherdsville for more than four hours during the day and for any amount of time overnight.
It would apply to public, private and abandoned property. If someone is caught violating the ordinance, they could face fines ranging from $50 to $250.
The full ordinance can be viewed below:
Mayor Jose' Cubero said the camping ordinance "came up as a way to remind people, 'That's not your property.'"
The Mayor told WDRB News the goal is to still be compassionate and connect people to resources while trying to reduce the amount of those living on the streets.
"Everybody thinks about it as, 'It's OK as long as it's not my yard.' We can't have that. The whole yard is the city of Shepherdsville," Cubero said.
Cubero continued saying the ordinance was also born out of concerns for safety due to the amount of people staying in buildings that may not be structurally sound.
The exact penalties someone could face if they can't pay the fines is still unclear. Organizations, like Seven Counties Services, said that could cause problems.
"What would happen? Would the fines compound? Would they potentially be arrested, you know, bench warrants and being arrested? And probably a lack of knowing where to go to figure out how to get access to resources in paying the fines if they don't have income," Andrea Mayberry, with Seven Counties Services, said.
Mayberry said the organization's Shepherdsville office often has to connect people with services based in Jefferson County, since the city itself doesn't have many available resources.
"I think it would be important for community partners to come together to explore potential grants, like SAMHSA grants and state grants, where they could explore other opportunities," she said. "I think it's going to take everyone coming together to make it happen. It's not just one resource, it's not just city government that can do it. It has got to be everybody, both public and private."
Mark 12 Ministries, another local outreach organization said it "strongly disagrees" with the proposed ordinance.
Executive Director Perry Cooke told WDRB News the area saw a 52% increase in homelessness, according to a survey from this past January.
In a statement to WDRB News, he wrote, "Contrary to its intended purpose, City Ordinance 023-032 fails to address the root causes it claims to target effectively. Instead, it burdens law-abiding citizens while doing little to solve the underlying problems it aims to tackle."
He continued stating, "Rather than implementing overreaching ordinances like City Ordinance 023-032, we propose exploring alternative solutions rooted in education, community engagement, and collaboration with relevant organizations and government entities."
Cooke also expressed concern with how the city's ordinance could impact access to treatment facilities writing, "Bullitt County was designated as a HIDTA region by the Office of National Drug Control Policy. HIDTA stands for High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas. Only 8 counties in the US will receive this designation in 2023."
Mark 12 Ministries has now created a petition against the ordinance and encourages the city to look at other solutions like building more affordable housing since Shepherdsville doesn't currently have a homeless shelter.
The city council is set to have a second hearing and vote on this ordinance in a public meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The petition can be viewed below:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.