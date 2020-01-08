LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed bill in Kentucky aims to ban plastic bags and foam containers and regulate plastic straws and balloons.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mary Lou Marzian of Louisville, would ban businesses from offering customers plastic bags, but there would be an exemption for plastic bags to prevent cross-contamination between items like vegetables and meats.
If passed, the ban would start in July 2025.
"You walk down the street, how many plastic bags do you see blowing around?" Marzian said. "Those end up in our waterways which end up in our oceans."
The bill aims to keep plastic out of landfills and keep them from polluting waterways. Marzian hopes the change would also encourage people to try reusable bags instead.
"It's a small change in our lives to take recyclable bags," She said.
The bill would also ban containers made from styrofoam or polystyrene foam. Plastic straws would only be available in restaurants or businesses by request. The outdoor release of balloons would also be limited to no more than 25 balloons at a time. Those regulations would begin in 2023.
The sponsor says plastic bags are unsightly and a danger to fish and wildlife, but opponents say the proposed ban is too restrictive.
"I would say do you have grandchildren? Do you have children? Do you want to leave this planet in a better place?" Marzian said.
