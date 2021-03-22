LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance in Louisville could help low-income families facing eviction.
With the CDC eviction moratorium about to expire, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (District 8) is filing an ordinance that would provide an attorney to families that have children that are going through the eviction process. She says very few renters have attorneys, but most landlords do.
"An attorney can give some power back to our renters and make it worth while to show up to court. Many of my clients who have personal experience with eviction court told me how useless it felt to go to court alone," says Megan Metcalf, former legal director, Doctors & Lawyers for Kids.
Community leaders say this isn't an ordinance to undermine landlords but instead help vulnerable community members who have struggled during the pandemic. They say with a lawyer, renters would have a better chance at sorting out a payment plan for rent or a timeline to move out as opposed to day-of eviction.
The Councilwoman says studies have shown that households with a child in the home are at increased risk of receiving an eviction judgment, and that eviction is the leading cause of homelessness for families with children.
Chambers Armstrong says other cities that have implemented similar ordinances have seen positive outcomes. "Not only has it been effective at keeping families in their homes, it has been cost effective at saving cities money by keeping families out of shelters and in a more stable situation."
When asked for a price tag on the plan, Chambers Armstrong didn't give an amount for the city-funded program, but she says it would be far less than cities like Cleveland which set aside $700,000 a year. Other cities including Philadelphia, New York, Newark, and San Francisco have passed similar measures.
The Councilwoman was joined by a number of organizations that support the ordinance, including the Urban League, the Coalition for the Homeless, the Metropolitan Housing Coalition, and more.
Councilman Jecorey Arthur (District 4), Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin (District 2), and Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart (District 25) are co-sponsoring the ordinance. The measure still has to pass a council committee before the full council takes a vote on it.
