LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman is proposing a new city rule aimed at minimizing waste caused by single-use plastics.
Under this plan, if you want plastic utensils for a takeout order from a food service establishment, the customer is required to ask.
"You either have a spot in your drawer full of them, or you throw it away," Betsy Ruhe, D-21, said. "It's wasted."
Ruhe is sponsoring the ordinance. For delivery or take-out orders, the document reads that food service establishments "may only provide single-use foodware upon request from the customer or at a self-service station."
She said the same rule would apply to items such as plastic utensils, condiment packets and straws.
"Once the straws hit the table, they (restaurants) have to throw them away whether we use them or not," Ruhe said. "So why don't we just ask if I want a straw?"
Ruhe said the waste from single-use plastics is damaging to the environment.
"They'll never decompose, they're rarely recycled. They'll just go in a landfill if you're lucky," Ruhe said.
Councilman Khalil Batshon, R-25, owns Khalil's, a restaurant in southwest Jefferson County. He opposes the proposal.
"My reaction was shocking at first," Batshon said. "We have bigger problems in the city than worrying about single plastic use today."
Batshon worries about the blowback from disappointed customers if they don't go the extra mile.
"Out of common courtesy, we'll throw silverware in there because it's got a napkin in there," Batshon said. "If they get a burger, they're gonna get napkins, and ketchup, and mayo, and mustard."
Batshon sees this as an extra burden on staff.
"It adds an extra layer of training. It adds an extra layer of just time," Batshon.
But Ruhe said that by minimizing waste, restaurants can actually save money.
"Restaurants are operating on such thin margins that they really can't afford to be giving anything away," Ruhe said. "But the norm that they're operating under right now is that we always give this stuff to each customer."
Ruhe said the ordinance is tabled until July while they work out enforcement mechanisms.
If it is approved, she says there would be a six-month wait before it goes into effect to give time for food service owners, employees, and customers to learn about the change.
