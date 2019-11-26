LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sewer main break in Prospect caused thousands of gallons of waste to pour into Harrods Creek.
The main break was discovered early Monday on Timber Creek Court.
The Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District said a broken 30-inch main was spewing 1,800 gallons of sewage per hour.
Crews have reduced the flow from the break and will clean and sanitize the area. Repairs to the break are expected to take about one week.
Officials asked that people avoid the area and downstream portions of Harrods Creek.
