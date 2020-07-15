LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters are promising to do whatever it takes to get what they say is justice, including holding mass demonstrations during Kentucky Derby weekend.
The Justice and Freedom Coalition posted a message on Facebook on Wednesday in which Pastor Tim Findley, the group's leader, says Louisville has no reason to celebrate anything with the Breonna Taylor investigation still in progress.
"The city of Louisville is restless," Findley said in the message. "Severe indignation is lighting the fire, and the fire is rising. The tension is mounting. We will not continue to wait for information to be released piecemeal. We have taken to the streets to demand justice, and it's going to be a long 2020 until we get it."
Findley says no event related to the Derby will be untouchable for protesters. He's also asking people to boycott the Run for the Roses and Oaks Day as a sign of solidarity.
"We will not allow Ms. Taylor's death to be swept under the rug," Findley said in the message. "Her killing has inspired our local community and millions around the world to make a stand against injustice. We believe the continuation of this year's Kentucky Derby is being used as a distraction to bring back some level of 'normalcy' to our city. We will not have it."
Findley says the events just feed the economy of a city, and that doesn't serve its people with equality.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.