LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters came together in downtown Louisville on Thursday, vowing that their pursuit of justice is far from over.
They called for people to return to downtown and make their voices heard.
A march is planned for 8 p.m. Thursday at the Louisville Free Public Library's Main Branch on York Street.
The protesters also called out Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell for pursuing charges against non-violent protesters.
They are calling on residents to forego the celebration of Halloween and to vote.
"Let's also start to educate ourselves on these council seats, on these judicial seats, because these judges are the reason that we are seeing some of these things happening today, as far as warrants being granted," activist Milly Martin said.
O'Connell's office issued a written response Thursday afternoon, saying in part that:
"Our office recognizes the right to peacefully protest and continues to review all charges involving demonstrators...to ensure they are handled in a just manner. As that review is ongoing, we anticipate filing additional motions to dismiss, where appropriate."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.