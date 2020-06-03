PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small but vocal group of protesters were out in Prospect Wednesday morning.
The group stood outside the Walgreens off US 42 with signs calling for Justice for Breonna and answers for David McAtee. Children joined their parents, as passing cars honked.
Organizer Melissa Snider Willis admits the city in eastern Jefferson County is more affluent, but she says it shouldn't matter where you live, when it comes to speaking out.
"It should not matter at all where you live," she said. "Everyone in every single community, if you are against racism, you need to use your voice to stand up and let everyone your neighbors the whole community hear you."
Willis' son Wyatt is learning about activism at a young age.
"I think everyone is equal, and people should be treated not by the color of their skin but how they treat people," he said.
Protests in Louisville have been more peaceful after days of violence and riots.
