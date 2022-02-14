LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some parents of Louisville Catholic school students are protesting over mask mandates.
A couple dozen parents protested outside the Archdiocese of Louisville headquarters on Poplar Level Road on Monday.
Most carried signs that said "faith over fear," "stop the tyranny," "my child, my choice," and "end the protocols." The parents are demanding that students no longer be required to wear masks as a COVID precaution.
In a statement, Archdiocese of Louisville spokesperson Cecilia Price said its Superintendent of Schools has been monitoring cases in schools and consulting with school leaders since in-person instruction resumed in January. It made the decision last week to support Catholic schools in adopting a mask-optional protocol.
The Archdiocese has released a date for mask-optional protocols to begin, but most elementary schools likely will be announcing a start date of Feb. 21, Price said. Catholic high schools establish their own COVID-19 protocols, and some of the high schools began the mask-optional protocol this week.