LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ongoing protests across the country and here in Louisville have reignited the debate over confederate monuments.
From California and Missouri to right here in Kentucky, a lot of historic monuments have been removed.
Although Kentucky was neutral, the war heroes of the Confederacy have had a home in the bluegrass state for years.
However, in the aftermath of nationwide protests and unrest, the country's Confederate statues are once again in the hot seat.
"It's just hard to describe, it hasn't sunk in yet," said a member of a group that tried to save the John B. Castleman Monument.
The Civil War ended in April 1865, but the monuments commemorating Confederate history still evoke raw emotions from people.
"Super emotional, and I've been crying for weeks," said a woman who was in Frankfort last weekend and witnessed the removal of the Jefferson Davis monument.
For more than 100 years, the controversial Castleman statue towered over Cherokee Triangle, causing a peaceful divide among neighbors. Some see it as a monument to white supremacy, while others believe that removing statues is akin to trying to erase history.
But after years of debate, the statue was recently removed. Still, supporters fought until the end and pointed out how the former Confederate officer changed his views on race later in life.
"White slave owners said the same thing," said Ricky Jones, professor and chair of Pan-African Studies at the University of Louisville.
Jones, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, said, "I think it's good that Castleman had a come to Jesus meeting."
"He deserves forgiveness but he doesn't deserve a statue," Jones said.
Meanwhile, the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery set off protests across the country and renewed the push to remove Confederate statues.
Jones says there's more to the story.
"When you hear people say that this isn't about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbery, in some ways they're right," he said. "The protests aren't just about them; ... the protests are really about the dismantling of white supremacy. As James Baldwin said, you can't fix it if you won't face it."
After more than 80 years in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort, on Saturday, the statue of Jefferson Davis, Confederate president, was the latest monument to be removed.
Upon its removal, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said "Today is a move towards showing that everybody is welcome in this building."
Beshear said he supported removal of the statue so that "every child that walks into this capital ... feels welcome and none of them have to look at a symbol and a statue that stand for the enslavement of their ancestors."
As the protests continue, so does the debate. In some cases, people have taken matters into their own hands, toppling monuments and even setting them on fire.
Jones said, "It makes sense that this debate is being reignited by the protests and the protesters."
Recent weeks also can serve as a lesson, he said.
"It shows you how many monuments we have to racists in America. From sea to shining sea," Jones said.
More than 1,700 Confederate monuments still stand across the nation.
