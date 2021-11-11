LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is moving forward with plans to improve the Preston Highway corridor, and it wants residents' help.
The Preston Corridor Plan is aimed at changing transportation from Preston Street in downtown Louisville to the southern edge of Jefferson County.
The city is holding a two-day public workshop next Wednesday and Thursday at the South Central Regional Library. At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, city leaders will hear about current experiences. And the next day, starting at 3:30 p.m., they will focus on future ideas.
To learn more about the plan, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.