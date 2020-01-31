LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At New Wave Burritos on Preston Highway, Matt Filip and his coworkers roll up some quirky grub.
"A lot of people like the vacation burrito, which is like a breakfast burrito with tater tots in it," he said. "That's a really popular one, for sure."
The restaurant is in its fourth year on Preston Highway, and Filip reports that business is good.
Outside, however, is a different story along the Preston Highway corridor.
"People do tend to judge a book by its cover," Filip said.
Preston Highway has transformed into a thoroughfare of litter, weeds and shuttered storefronts.
"I think if the city were to do some things like work on sightliness and stuff like that, that would be a really big help for the area," Filip said.
Metro Councilman Pat Mulvihill, who represents part of the corridor, agrees and said it's time for the city to address Preston Highway.
"I think it's a concerted effort from everybody," he said. "Firm government has to play a role, but we need investment. How do you attract people? What attracts people?"
Mulvihill, Councilwoman Nicole George and others have made it their goal to come up with a master plan to improve the corridor.
"We want input from everybody, from residents, from transportation officials," said Mulvihill. "You know, the challenge we have is it's a state road, so it's not all local decisions."
When the time comes, Filip will have plenty to share.
"One of, I think, the biggest problems it has is it's not very good for walking and stuff," he said.
He hopes the improvements do happen to help attract other businesses to the area.
Mulvihill said it's very likely that meetings will happen soon to tackle the problems.
