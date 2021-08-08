LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A road in south Louisville prone to accidents and crashes is planned to be reconfigured for safety.
City leaders are working to redesign the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, and now, they're asking for public feedback on the project.
An in-person meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Louisville Community Center on Taylor Boulevard.
There have been more than 700 crashes on the roads in the past five years. On Saturday, a female was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries near the intersection.
"There is no regard," said James Stone, who lives near the intersection. "It's like people trying to speed up and hit you now when you are crossing the street. It's not like it used to be when they back away and get off the gas. This area has been dangerous. It's notorious."
Residents who live near the 1.7-mile stretch would like to see speed humps, caution signs and reduced speed signs.
