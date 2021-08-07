LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police are investigating a car crash in South Louisville that left a female with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to an injury collision near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Winkler Avenue around 6 a.m.
According to police, a female driving a Ford Edge was traveling southbound on Taylor Boulevard at a high rate of speed and lost control near the intersection. The vehicle hit a utility pole and caught fire.
Smiley said three LMPD officers rescued the driver, who was the sole occupant, from the vehicle. She was then taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
One of the officers that rescued the female went to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries that happened while rescuing the driver.
Smiley said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
