LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One part of Southern Parkway is set to get what's called the "rightsizing" treatment by the city of Louisville.
The 1.3-mile stretch of Southern Parkway between Third Street and Oakland Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue and Kenwood Way have been dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists. Between 2018 and 2019, 218 people were involved in traffic crashes along the 1.3-mile stretch.
People who live near the parkway in south Louisville say it sometimes resembles more of a freeway.
In a virtual meeting Monday, one Metro councilmember described what he witnessed living in the area.
"All you have to do is ride down Southern Parkway as it is now," Kevin Triplett, D-15, said. "There's years and years of gashes on these magnificent trees that line our parkway. On any given Saturday morning, you can ride down and see the debris remains, a car bumper, shattered glass."
The proposal is to cut four lanes down to two lanes in two places.
A center lane will accommodate left turns and also allow for passing slow traffic.
An in-person meeting to discuss the issue will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gazebo on Southern Parkway and Woodlawn Avenue.
