LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Purdue University students must test negative for COVID-19 before they can return to class for the fall semester.
The university said Wednesday that the requirement applies to all students who attend classes this August in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Students will soon get instruction from the Protect Purdue Health Center, which was launched last week.
Students who test positive for the virus should not travel to West Lafayette or come to campus for any reason until they isolate for 14 days are are medically cleared by the PPHC, the university said, according to a story from FOX59.
Purdue officials said failure to complete a COVID-19 test and have those results filed before arrival will affect a student’s ability to move into a residence hall or begin in-person classes, which resume Aug. 24.
Purdue will cover costs of all student testing.
The university is expecting a potentially record number of freshmen this fall, with a total student body of more than 40,000.
