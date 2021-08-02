LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's first cat café is celebrating two big milestones this week.
The Purrfect Day Cat Café is celebrating its third anniversary all week long.
Each day this week, the café will hold appreciation night for employees, volunteers, fosters and adopters.
Tuesday will be Kentucky Humane Society employee appreciation night. Wednesday night will be dedicated toward volunteer appreciation while Thursday will show appreciation towards fosters.
Friday through Sunday, the café will celebrate adopters from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 300 adopters who show a photo of their adopted cat will get a free gift.
Since the café opened on Bardstown Road in August 2018, KHS has placed thousands of cats from 33 Kentucky counties and opened a second location in Covington, Kentucky.
The Purrfect Day Café expects to reach 5,000 adoptions sometime this month.
It costs $15 to visit the cat lounge at Purrfect Day. Online reservations are strongly recommended. For more information and to make a reservation, click here.
