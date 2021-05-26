LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana say the pursuit of a shoplifting suspect from Louisville ended in a crash in Indiana Wednesday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police, the chase started on I-65, near Seymour, Indiana. Police were pursuing a Louisville woman who was suspected of shoplifting from a store in an outlet mall in Edinburgh, Indiana.
Sgt. Huls said police placed several "stop sticks" in the interstate in an effort to stop her, but she managed to evade them. She eventually crashed into a ditch near Exit 7 -- the State Road 60 exit -- from southbound I-65 at Humburg in Clark County, Indiana.
No one was injured.
Police say the woman -- who has not yet been publicly identified -- ran up the hill and was arrested by officers who were there waiting for her.
The woman is expected to be taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.
This story will be updated.
