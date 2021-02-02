LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Tuesday morning, Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville's chief health strategist, elaborated on a recommendation she made late last month that most Louisville residents get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.
"I get a lot of questions from family and friends about that weekly recommendation, but that is what I am having my staff do here at the health department, and so that is what I want to recommend to the community as well," Dr. Moyer said in an online news conference broadcast on Zoom. "I do not want to treat you all differently than I would treat my own friends and family members, so that is why the weekly recommendation."
Specifically, Dr. Moyer is asking people to get tested weekly if you are or have been:
- Going to work.
- Travelling.
- Shopping in grocery or retail stores.
- Eating at restaurants or bars.
- Going to in-person church services.
- Have children participating in sports.
- Attending any gatherings where mask wearing and social distancing are difficult.
- Exposed to someone who tested positive.
- Are having problems symptoms of COVID such as fatigue, headache, runny nose, cough or loss of taste or smell.
And Dr. Moyer had some encouragement for residents who chafe at the idea of weekly tests: At least you're not in the Super Bowl.
"I know that the NFL -- where resources are unlimited in preparation for the Super Bowl -- they are having all players and coaches and family members get tested twice a day," she said. "Weekly doesn’t seem so bad as twice a day."
"I would just encourage you, if you are out and about -- especially if you are traveling -- please get tested and screened," he added. "We want to be able to catch cases early so we can help you isolate and stay home and stop that chain of transmission to others in our community."
