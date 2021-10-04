LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A company finding solutions for restaurant chains celebrates its 25th anniversary with the opening of a $10 million tech campus.
QSR Automations unveiled its new global headquarters in Louisville on Monday.
The company streamlines the hospitality business with technology in the kitchen, at the host stand and in the palm of your hand, according to a news release.
The 37,000-square-foot facility brings employees from multiple buildings to the same space.
The company, which currently making the workflow for restaurants easier, hopes this will allow them to expand to retirement communities, cruise ships and stadiums.
"Collaboration and teamwork can really drive innovation, and it gives us a place to be together as that work family and have that opportunity to innovate to the future," QSR Automations CEO Angela Leet said.
QSR Automations works with restaurant chains like KFC, Cracker Barrel, Chilis and Cheesecake Factory.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.