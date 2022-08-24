LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout.
His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again.
What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County Skateland left the teen unconscious with a broken jaw.
"I was skating, having fun," he said.
What started as a typical night at Skateland quickly turned physical.
"I look at my friend, I look at my phone, I look up," he said. "Boom. I get punched in the face."
The 14-year-old, who doesn't want to be named for safety concerns, was jumped.
Six other kids, who he said were older than him, attacked him.
"I fall on the ground," he said. "I'm trying to get back up, and then they start kicking me and punching me and stuff, and then I got knocked out."
Unconscious, the kids stomped on his head and broke his jaw. It was so bad he needed surgery, and spent days in the hospital.
"They broke his jaw, two places on each side," his mom said. "Luckily, we had a brain scan, and it appears that there wasn't any brain injury or concussion, so to me it could've been a lot worse, but I feel like if they don't up the security a bit more, this could happen again."
Radcliff Police couldn't provide much information on the case because minors were involved, but they did say officers responded around 10:30 Saturday night and an assault did occur.
"And then the aftermath of this, too," his mom said. "I've seen some of the chats from kids laughing about this and thought that it was funny. They thought he had a brain bleed and they were laughing about it and again that just goes like this culture is sick. There's no empathy or understanding in a lot of these kids."
Bruises still remain, with a long road of recovery ahead.
Police are still investigating.
Skateland is only open on weekends. They have yet to respond to WDRB's request for comment.
