LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Protesters gathered Wednesday evening to show support for a Lake Forest family that said it has been the target of threats and racial slurs.
Dozens of people marched to the Pinedas' home, where they greeted the family with words of compassion.
"We're here because we want you to know that the hateful actions that have been directed at you do not speak for us, and they don't speak for most of Louisville," one of the supporters said.
The family said their children, yard and driveway have been targets of racism. One morning, the Pinedas said they found a racial slur and swastika symbol spray-painted on their driveway. In mid-June, the family posted to Facebook surveillance video of who they believe is their neighbor spray-painting a racial slur onto their property.
Their neighbor, Suzanne Craft, has been charged with three counts of criminal mischief and three counts of harassing communications in connection to the incidents. According to online court records, Craft is now on house arrest on a charge of failure to appear in court.
Michela and Connie Pineda and their five children were overwhelmed by community members' outpouring of support Wednesday.
"It's been wonderful because, honestly, the two older kids have not slept one night since the 27th," Michela Pineda said.
"When this first happened, our goal wasn't to get so much attention by no means — we're such private people. We just wanted it to stop," Connie Pineda added.
The family has since filed a lawsuit against Craft and the Lake Forest Community Association. Louisville Show Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) has written a letter to the association calling for action.
"We hold the Lake Forest Community Association particularly responsible because the family begged them for over a year to do something," said Carla Wallace, with Louisville SURJ.
Until something is done, protesters said they will continue raising their voices.
WDRB News has reached out to the Lake Forest Community Association for comment but did not immediately hear back.
