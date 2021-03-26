LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholics are rallying in support for the LMPD officer who's under fire for protesting outside of a Louisville abortion clinic.
A group of people gathered outside of the Archdiocese of Louisville's Pastoral Center off Poplar Level Road Friday afternoon to show support for the LMPD officer.
Surveillance video shows the officer participating in an anti-abortion protest outside of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville.
Supporters that gathered Friday said he shouldn't be punished and pray he keeps his job.
"There should be no reason why he should be under any scrutiny or subject to losing his job for exercising his first amendment right," Ruth Ann Shumate-Reed, the event's organizer, said. "He was peacefully praying."
The group is also pushing for Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz to publicly support the officer as a Catholic praying to end abortion.
The officer remains on administrative reassignment.
