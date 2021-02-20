LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said it is investigating a report of one of its officers participating in an anti-abortion protest Saturday morning.
A Twitter account run by volunteer escorts at EMW Women's Surgical Center, the only licensed abortion clinic in Kentucky, shared photos of an officer and a squad car outside the center on West Market Street in a tweet just after 7 a.m. Saturday.
"There is an @LMPD police car in front of the clinic," an earlier tweet from the volunteers' account says. "The officer, with his gun on his hip, is marching in front of the clinic with a 40 days for life sign."
Cop has left. pic.twitter.com/pBKAMBeOH5— LvilleClinicEscorts (@LouClinicEscort) February 20, 2021
On Saturday afternoon, LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said the department is investigating the report.
"It was brought to our attention that an employee may have participated in a protest or demonstration while in uniform and using an LMPD vehicle," Ruoff said in a statement. "... If it is determined that an employee engaged in such activities, they will immediately be placed on administrative reassignment while the investigation proceeds.
"It is essential that we maintain a posture of neutrality while representing the department and behavior contrary to this will not be tolerated," Ruoff added.
Louisville Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur, D-4, shared the escorts' tweet Saturday morning and said he sent it to LMPD Chief Erika Shields.
"Maybe this is why @LMPD doesn't enforce the law at these protests," Arthur wrote in a tweet sharing the escorts' photos of the officer. "They're protesting too."
With pro-life advocates routinely gathering outside EMW Women's Surgical Center to protest, volunteer escorts help patients and staff safely enter and exit the clinic.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.