LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says his decision last week to vote against an $8 billion coronavirus emergency package had nothing to do with the price tag. It had to do with where the funds were coming from.
His comments came Monday morning while he was visiting, JOM Pharmaceutical Services, a pharmaceutical service provider in Shepherdsville.
"I support the money," Paul said. "I just think we should take it from somewhere else in the budget where it's not being used wisely. So I had an amendment that would have said the $8 billion should come from foreign welfare that we send to foreign countries in the form of foreign aid. I think really we outta concentrate on our country."
Paul's amendment failed, and he ultimately voted against the emergency package. President Trump signed the package and it passed.
Paul says he's committed to lowering the national debt -- and says the emergency package amounted to borrowing when it wasn't necessary.
"I think really we ought to concentrate on our country, instead of borrowing more money from China," he said. "The virus came from there. Now we're borrowing from China to spend on it. Why don't we take it from money we're actually sending overseas and spend that money here?"
Paul also called on the public to keep the coronavirus in perspective.
"We've already seen the panic in the stock market," he said. "Hopefully we're not going to see more. But yeah, I am concerned about it, and people do need to put it in perspective. Thirty-thousand people will die from the flu this year. A couple of years ago, we lost 70,000 Americans from the flu. The flu is a bad disease. Viruses are bad diseases. And I don't want to say this is not a problem -- this is a big problem -- but we also need to be reasonable about it."
Paul says he asked if there had been any supply chain problems with pharmaceutical supplies, and says it was reassuring that JOM Pharmaceutical Services didn't indicate any problems with distribution.
