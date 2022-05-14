LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grammy-awarding winning rapper spent time with local youth on Saturday night.
Percy "Master P" Miller joined Christopher 2X Game Changers' Future Healers, a program designed to help children impacted by gun violence between the ages of 4 and 13 by building a better future with learning opportunities.
The rapper and entertainment entrepreneur showed support for members of the Future Healers program as they watched the movie "Uncle P" created by Miller. He spoke with dozens of children about violence at the event hosted by UofL Health.
Alexis Lewis, a member of the Future Healers program, was shot in the hand while she was laying on her bed. She went through hours of rehab to relearn how to use her hand.
Lewis hopes her story inspires other gun violence survivors.
"When you're there with somebody that has gone through something similar it makes you feel more comfortable," Lewis said. "Not everybody goes through the same things, but you never now. You never know what the future holds."
The Future Healers program is a partnership between Christopher 2X Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. The artist has worked with Game Changers for more than a decade. Miller recently hosted members of the Future Healers program and their families to his Sports and Education Camp at Tennessee State University.
Related Stories:
- Rapper 'Master P' joins Louisville nonprofit as special youth advisor
- Organizers of 'Future Healers' program for kids hope to curb Louisville's violence
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.