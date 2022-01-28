LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grammy award-wining rapper joined a local nonprofit focused on ending youth violence in Louisville.
According to a news release, Percy "Master P" Miller joined Christopher 2X Game Changers as a special youth advisor for the Future Healers program, which is designed to help children impacted by gun violence between the ages of 4 and 13 by building a better future with learning opportunities.
The rapper and entertainment entrepreneur will engage with children and their parents through Zoom presentations and social media
"I love the spirit of these kids and the fact that their parents and caregivers are involved," Master P said in a news release. "I appreciate them, and want to help because they deserve encouragement, appreciation and support."
The Future Healers program is a partnership between Christopher 2X Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
A new partnership was announced earlier this month with the Louisville Zoo.
The artist has worked with Game Changers for more than a decade. Miller recently hosted members of the Future Healers program and their families to his Sports and Education Camp at Tennessee State University.
"He has the perspective of a father who has raised successful kids, and he has uplifted many lives through youth projects he has led," 2X said in a news release. "We can't even measure the encouraging, motivational words he can share with parents, medical professionals, students and the kids in the Future Healers program."
Related Stories:
- Organizers of 'Future Healers' program for kids hope to curb Louisville's violence
- Future Healers program visits UofL Hospital during kick-off event
- 'Future Healers' program helping youth cope with trauma from gun violence
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.