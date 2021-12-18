LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Hospital on Jackson Street is normally alerted by the sirens of an ambulance, and far too often a child or teen is inside getting emergency care after being shot.
Of the record-breaking 183 homicides this year in Louisville, 23 victims were under 18 years old.
"Those 17 and younger this year were constantly being rushed to the University of Louisville hospital,” Christopher 2X, local community activist, said. "And sometimes, unfortunately, when a kid couldn't make it, this is where their last breath was taken."
A collaborative effort between UofL Hospital Trauma Institute, the University of Louisville School of Medicine and local nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers is bringing those impacted by gun violence to a place to heal and reflect.
2X wants to provide this support to many of the young survivors. He's bringing them back to the hospital through the Future Healers program, which helps Louisville children ages 4 to 13 impacted by violence.
“It’s a first to just focus on the juvenile impact this year,” 2X said.
He says bringing children and healthcare workers together well beyond the aftermath of a shooting will have far reaching effects.
"Raise awareness and do a symbolic kind of memorial that they will put together for them with stuffed animals and things like that to show as a marker... that these young lives were really impacted in 2021 and we can never forget that."
2X plans to bring at least five of the 50 children in the program to UofL Hospital December 29.
