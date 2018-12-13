LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Contaminated canned corn sold in parts of Indiana is being recalled.
According to a news release, Del Monte has recalled more than 64,000 cases of "FIESTA CORN Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers."
The reason for the recall is under-processing that could result in potentially deadly contamination and illness.
To date, there have been no reports of any illnesses, according to Del Monte.
The products subject to recall are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans with the following UPS number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The product will also have one of the following "Best if Used By" dates stamped on the bottom of the can:
- Aug. 14, 2021
- Aug. 15, 2021
- Aug. 16, 2021
- Sept. 3, 2021
- Sept. 4, 2021
- Sept. 5, 2021
- Sept. 6, 2021
- Sept. 22, 2021
- Sept. 23, 2021
The product was distributed to locations in 25 states, and 12 international locations.
States include: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
International locations include: Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Savador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia and Suriname.
Anyone who has any product with both the UPC code and "Best if Used By" dates should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.
Anyone with any questions is welcome to call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-779-7035, Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
