LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "I woke up one morning with a fever and a headache," Hannah Hernandez said.
Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19, and she was scared; not so much for herself, but for her family. She is a wife and a mother of two young boys.
"That was my worry the whole time that I was sick: to try to prevent them from getting sick," she said.
She recovered. Her family stayed safe. And she realized her experience came with a silver lining. She can now help other families devastated by this deadly virus.
"I'm a little nervous, but I'm ready to do it, if it could help someone that is in need," she said.
She tested positive for the antibodies and she went to the the Kentucky Blood Center to donate convalescent plasma in a clinical trial through Norton Healthcare.
"Here at our Hillview location in Louisville, we will see 27 to 30 donors, which should yield 60 to 70 therapeutic doses for U of L and Norton patients," Kentucky Blood Center President and CEO Bill Reed said.
"If you were to donate your antibodies to me, and you had been infected and had antibodies, I'm getting passive immunity," Norton Medical Group Chief Administrative Office and Physician in Chief of Norton Cancer Institute, Dr. Joseph Flynn said. "It's different than the vaccination. Where you give me the vaccination, I develop my own antibodies."
Flynn say patients who test positive for the virus can take an antibody test after 14 days without symptoms.
Those who were never tested, but suspect they had it, should wait 28 days from being symptom free.
If they're a match, they can choose to donate.
The whole convalescent plasma donation process takes about 90 minutes. Donors like Hernandez are hooked up to the machine for about 40 minutes.
Hernandez says it doesn't hurt. It feels like pressure on her arm.
Doctors say her plasma could save up to four lives.
"I'm grateful to be able to help," Hernandez said.
If you think you are eligible to participate, you have two ways to volunteer as a plasma donor:
- Call (502) 446-2688, or
- Fill out a questionnaire in your MyNortonChart account through a web browser: Choose the "Health" icon. Then, under "Medical Tools," choose "Questionnaires," then "COVID Plasma Donor."
