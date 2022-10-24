LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations ahead of the holiday season.
The organization hopes donors of all types will give blood or platelets soon to held keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.
Those who donate between Nov. 1-22 can choose a $10 gift card to a restaurant of their choice. To sign up to donate, click here or call 1-800-733-2767.
The American Red Cross is also looking for volunteers to be ambassadors at blood drives, and blood transportation specialists. To learn more, click here.
