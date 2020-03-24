LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Red Cross is helping a Taylorsville family after they lost their home in a fire Monday night.
The fire happened on Cecil Noel Road, the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.
Fire officials say the fire started because of an electrical short in the house. Firefighters used "tanker shuttle," which consisted of five tankers to provide water supply to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters say the home its contents are considered a total loss. The American Red Cross is now providing assistance to those who lived at the home.
Kentucky State Police, Taylorsville Police, Spencer County EMS and Salt River Electric also worked the scene of the fire.
