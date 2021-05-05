LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Good news for movie lovers: another movie theater in reopening in Kentuckiana.
As part of Regal Cinemas phased reopening plan, Regal New Albany is reopening Friday.
The theaters have been dark for about eight months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Regal is requiring guests to wear masks throughout the theaters, and will be leaving two seats between groups for social distancing. Masks can only be taken off while patrons are eating or drinking.
All theater employees will be required to wash their hands every 30-60 minutes and take a temperature screening before their shift.
Regal River Falls, in Clarksville, plans to reopen on May 21.
