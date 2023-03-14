LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boat owners in Kentucky can renew their registration starting April 3.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said motorboat registration requests will be accommodated at county clerk offices. While annual registration renewals are usually accepted starting March 1, this year, additional time is necessary to allow the decal vendor to reprint and deliver tags required to complete the registration process.
According to a news release, current registration does not expire until April 30.
“We want boat owners who opt to renew early aware of the temporary delay to honor their time and avoid an unnecessary trip,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “We expect to have new decals available at county clerk offices well ahead of the April 30 registration expiration for owners to update their tags and continue enjoying the open water.”
Motorboats registered in Kentucky must display a valid, unexpired tag.
According to a news release, more than 187,000 decals were issued by county clerks last year.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.