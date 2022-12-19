LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grassroots groups focused on violence prevention have a chance to get some extra help.
The ReImagine Network, which is part of the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, is offering a "capacity-building fellowship" to 10 Louisville-based organizations.
Recipients will get $20,000, access to grant writing training and budgeting help.
"There's more community buy-in for those who are receiving the funds because they're already the boots on the ground in their neighborhoods, they're well-known, they're community leaders," said Joe Newland, program manager for the ReImagine Network. "And we also recognize that these grassroots agencies who've been doing this for years, a lot of times they don't get funded when they're going up for these large grants with bigger organizations."
Applicants must have an operating budget of less than $100,000 a year and serve Jefferson County residents at risk of violence.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
To apply, click here.
