LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harrison County investigators believe they found the body of an Indiana man who went missing this summer.
Clifton Michael Martin was last seen June 22, and his vehicle was found abandoned in Harrison County.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department said his Chevrolet truck with a trailer was found June 22 on Blue Springs Road in New Amsterdam, Indiana. The vehicle was towed from the site.
On Friday, a deer hunter called 911 after finding what he believed to be human remains in the Harrison-Crawford State Forest, near Blue Springs Road.
The sheriff's department said deputies found skeletal remains and clothes that match what Martin was last seen wearing.
The remains have been sent for DNA testing to confirm if they are Martin, and a cause of death will be determined later.
Investigators do not believe foul play was involved.
