LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Search teams continue to look for a southern Indiana man missing for nearly two weeks.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding Clifton Michael Martin. His family filed a missing person report on June 25, but his vehicle was found abandoned three days earlier.
The sheriff's office said his Chevrolet truck with a trailer was found on June 22 on Blue Springs Road in New Amsterdam, Indiana. The vehicle was towed from the site.
Police have used drones, dogs and foot searches to look for Martin in a large area around where his truck was found. They've also been following leads with no success.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department 812-738-2195 or the Harrison County tip line 812-738-TIPP(8477).
