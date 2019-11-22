LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Nearly seven decades after his first deployment overseas, a Marine from Kentucky is finally back home.
Private First Class Ray Fairchild's remains were returned to Lexington on Thursday night. Fairchild was just 21 years old when he was killed during the Korean War, but his remains could not be recovered.
They were finally accounted for, however, earlier this summer.
Fairchild will be buried this weekend in his hometown of Salyersville, Kentucky.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.