MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The remains of a fallen American military hero are being brought home to Kentuckiana.
Navy Fireman 3rd Class Willard Lawson will be laid to rest Saturday at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison. The fallen sailor will receive the full military honors he didn't get more than 70 years ago.
Lawson was 25 years old and assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. Lawson is from Milton and was one of more than 400 crewmen killed in the attack.
"It changed the face of the nation," said Alan Burnham, superintendent of Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The attack led to the United States' formal entry into World War II.
"It is a reality check to realize the sacrifices that were given," said Burnham, a United States Air Force veteran. "He's going to be able to come home. It is absolutely an honor just to be involved. This is a place of honor, and we want to honor all of our veterans."
After more than seven decades, scientists recently identified Lawson's remains in an unnamed grave.
"His remains are being flown into Louisville airport Friday, April 26," said Trevor Lytle, co-owner of Lytle Welty Funeral Home.
Lytle is helping family members with the final arrangements.
"The family will be able to go into the airport with us to see the Navy transfer him into our care," he said.
From there, Lytle said local police, fire and the patriot guard will join the journey and effort to bring Lawson home.
"We will be escorting him back to Madison, and we'll be going through Milton along the way," Lytle said.
On Saturday, Lawson's remains will be escorted from the funeral home in Madison to the cemetery.
The service is at 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be open to the public.
