LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in Indiana held a ceremony on Sunday to remember and honor those who were lost in the 9/11 terror attacks.
This year's display featured an honor guard, flag raising, a moment of silence and a bell ringing.
Inside, there were photos of some of the fighters who died on 9/11.
"Several of us with the New Albany Fire Department knew some of the firefighters that were killed that day with the FDNY. So I feel it is my obligation to not just the brothers and New York City Fire Department but to all the people that were killed that day to remember them and honor them," Maj. Matt Bowyer with the New Albany Fire Department said.
The museum is closed on Mondays, but is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.