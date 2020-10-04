LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremony was held Sunday at Resthaven Cemetery to honor and remember firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
Members of Jefferson County Fire and Supporting Heroes rang a bell at 10 a.m. Sunday to remember the 82 firefighters across the country who died in the line of duty in 2019. The firefighters' names will be added to a national memorial wall in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
"They wake up every single day, put their uniform on, and do whatever it takes to protect their community and their fellow firefighters," said Jordan Yuodis, a spokesman for Jefferson County Fire. "It just reminds you that it's serious, but also there is a brother and sisterhood unlike anywhere else."
A national remembrance ceremony usually happens on the first Sunday of October in Maryland but was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local fire departments also hosted small gatherings to commemorate the day of remembrance.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered American flags to be flown at half staff Sunday in honor of fallen firefighters.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.