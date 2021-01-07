LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth has issued a statement calling for President Donald Trump to be removed.
The statement came Thursday afternoon, one day after pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol building as Congress was certifying the electoral votes for the U.S. Presidential Election. Four people died as a result of the incident.
Calling President Trump "a danger for our nation," Yarmuth called for Trump's removal.
"As he showed yesterday again, and more clearly than ever before, every day that he remains in office is an unacceptable threat to our democracy and America's place in the world," Yarmuth said, in a statement. "Therefore, I call on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump from office without delay."
"Let me be perfectly clear. I take no joy in this," Yarmuth continued. "While I was among the first Members to call for impeachment, I acted, then as now, with no thought for partisanship or past battles but for the future of our country. While it is true that Trump has just 13 days remaining in office, it took only one for him -- with his supporters in Congress and in the streets -- to turn a centuries-old ceremonial act into a violent, if pathetic, coup attempt that threatened American democracy, humiliated our nation on the world stage, and left four people dead."
"One more day in office is too many and a risk we should all now agree is not worth taking," he concluded. "With a pandemic taking thousands of lives each day and oppressive racism festering in our communities, I am committed to doing anything and everything legally possible to remove this threat to our nation from the presidency, whether by impeachment or the 25th amendment. I urge Vice President Pence, the president's cabinet, and each of my colleagues to join me in doing what they know is right and necessary."
This story will be updated.
