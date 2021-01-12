LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hours away from voting to impeach President Donald Trump again, U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, is confident in his "yes" vote.
“The evidence is so plain, and the Constitution is so clear that this president has violated his oath of office in a very, very dangerous way," Yarmuth said Tuesday evening.
Though Trump said Tuesday he didn’t incite the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, Democrats like Yarmuth and a growing list of Republicans see things differently. Yarmuth expects some Republicans will vote to impeach.
“Even Sen. McConnell has said that — apparently he’s indicated to colleagues that he believes the president committed impeachable offenses," he said. "You know, I think that’s a license for many Republicans to feel a little bit better about doing what they know is right, which is to hold this president accountable.”
However, Wednesday's impeachment vote will happen with the possibility of more potentially violent gatherings at the U.S. Capitol and state capitals early next week — both before and on Inauguration Day.
“I think what we’ve seen is the manifestation of a revolutionary force in this country," Yarmuth said.
But Yarmuth said the Congress won’t be deterred.
“We are determined to continue to conduct the business of the Congress and do what we set out to do," he said. "We want to make sure there’s a smooth transition of power next Wednesday."
Even though the congressman warned the public against traveling to Washington for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, he said the threats won’t keep him from attending.
“I’ve always planned to attend the inauguration, and I still to attend the inauguration," he said. "But I must say I am much more anxious about attending the inauguration than I would have been a week ago."
On the other hand, U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie, R-Ashland, won't support the impeachment push.
“The congressman believes the impeachment vote is unnecessary and divisive and has therefore reached out to President-Elect Joe Biden to appeal to Speaker Pelosi to cancel the vote," a spokesman wrote Tuesday.
