LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Representative Reginald Meeks announced his retirement Friday.
Rep. Meeks has served the 42nd House District in Jefferson County since 2000. His letter of retirement was sent to Gov. Andy Beshear to prepare for a special election moving forward.
Meeks said he feels a sense of pride for what he's done for Jefferson County and Kentucky. But he says there is work to be done.
"We still have a long way to go, a dichotomy we can see most vividly in our schools, our economy, and our enduring struggle to make equity a more pleasant-sounding word," he said. "We need a government that works for all of us, and not just some of us, and I will never stop cheering those on who march under this banner."
"I want to make clear that I have not lost my desire to represent my constituents and to fight for causes dear to them and me and so many others in Kentucky," said Meeks in the letter. "I instead see myself as part of a relay team, where the baton handed off to me in 2000 is now poised to be given to someone else who can move us further down the track."
Meeks says he plans to spend more time focusing on his health and spending time with his family.
"I will forever be grateful and proud that I had the chance to do what a life in public service is meant to do: Make a difference," said Meeks.
Here is the retirement letter Meeks sent to Gov. Beshear.
