LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Heads up, southern Indiana drivers.
Repairs begin Monday at an overpass near the Sherman Minton Bridge over Market Street in New Albany, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Exit 123 will remain open, but the far-right exit lane of Interstate 64 westbound will be closed while repairs progress, INDOT said.
The repairs are expected to take a few days, depending on weather.
INDOT asked drivers to slow down and use extra caution while traveling through the work zone.
